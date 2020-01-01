Home

Linda Watson


10/11/1949 - 12/19/2019
Linda Watson Obituary
Linda Eleanor Watson
passed away Dec. 19, 2019, at the age of 70. She was born Oct. 11, 1949, in Pueblo, to proud parents, Glenn and Eleanor (Griego) Watson, who predeceased her. Linda was a passionate and dedicated elementary school teacher and worked for over 20 years in Gallup and Truth or Consequences, N.M. Linda returned to Pueblo to care for her elderly parents and continued working as a substitute teacher in District 60 for the remainder of her career. Linda is survived by many cousins from the Griego and Watson families, friends and caring neighbors. A graveside committal ser-vice, 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Online condolences can be offered at imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 1, 2020
