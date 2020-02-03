|
Lino Ambriz Sr., 96,
- passed away at his home in Avon-dale. He was born Sept. 21, 1923, in Mexico to proud parents, Juan and Petra Ambriz. Both preceded him in death along with his sisters, Guadalupe, Maxine and Josephina Ambriz. Lino was very active in his church at Sacred Heart of Avondale. He loved working in his yard and helping his grandchildren, showing dedication of hard work, education, sharing life stories, and offering words of wisdom to each of them. Lino had many jobs. He worked 20 years as a farmer, then began working in 1968 at the PDA with 25 years of services. Most recently, he was working at Home Depot with 20 years of service at the age of 96. Lino leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 70 years, Angela (Sanchez) Ambriz; his children, Genevieve (Phil) Algien, Gloria (Frank) Duran, Lino (Gabriela) Ambriz, John (Shirley) Ambriz, Isadore (Bonnie) Ambriz and Robert Ambriz; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grand-children, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, Sacred Heart Church, Avondale. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 3, 2020