June (Starkey)
83, passed away Feb. 15, 2020. She was born in Quay County, N.M. She attended Eastern New Mexico University and Washburn University, and graduated from Baylor University. Her world view was shaped by the time she spent with her grandparents, who were homesteaders in eastern New Mexico. June married Jim Gilbreath and accompanied and supported him in his career as an officer in the Air Force, including a year in Vietnam in 1967 and other dangerous duties during the Cold War. She taught 7th and 8th grade students in the Shawnee County school system from 1959-1960. June enjoyed cooking international dishes- family favorites included her Syrian bread and dolmas. Much to the chagrin of her teenage sons, she was a health food adherent, banning sugary cereals, sodas and the like from the household. June was widowed in 1980 and began a career as a development officer at Baylor University. Living in Waco enabled her to spend time with Jim's parents, and she especially enjoyed the company of her mother-in-law, known to the family as Mimi. After June retired, her main pastime was watching and supporting Baylor's Lady Bears basketball team. In 2016 she moved to Pueblo, living in the Primrose retirement community where she made friends with residents and staff. She enjoyed Colorado's sunsets and learning about the region. June is survived by sons, Brad and Rob Gilbreath; daughters-in-law, Erin Frew and Janie James; grandchildren, Angus and Lillian Gilbreath; and her brothers, John and Robert Starkey. She will be buried alongside Jim at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 23, 2020