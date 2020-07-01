Lois Hocking, 76, of Pue- blo, passed away June 26, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents, Fred and Emma Selvage; siblings, Verna Doolin,, Reba Humphrey, Mary Humphrey and Eileen Turner; daughter-in-law, Brenda Nixon; and grand-son, Christopher Michael Stroud. Survived by children, Jerry (Daph-ne) Nixon, Cindy (Duane) Cisneros and Mike Nixon (Renee Sandoval), stepchildren, Bob (Billie Sue) Hocking and Dianne Vonrentzell; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carl (Judy) Selvage, Bertha Biby, Barbara Sadusky and Jimmy Selvage; and sis-ter-in-law, Judy Hocking. Lois loved spending time with her family, traveling, gardening, bowling and gambling. She had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Graveside inurn-ment, 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, Imperial Memorial Gardens, Pue-blo, Colo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store