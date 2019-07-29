|
Lois Arlene Kleiner, 82,
- came into this world on Dec. 30, 1936, and left this world on July 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin. Survived by three children, Sheri (Mike) Belmont of Huntsville, Ala., Jeff Kleiner of Pueblo and Scott (Samantha) Kleiner of Navarre, Fla.; five grandchildren, Sarah (James) Connolly, Jessica Pearson, Rachel Kleiner, Savannah Kleiner and Slade Kleiner; and great-grandson, Hudson Connolly. Graveside service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at B'Nai Jacob Cemetery, 23rd and Montezuma Rd. Reception to follow at the Montgomery & Steward Banquet Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Temple Emanuel, 1325 N. Grand Ave., Pueblo, CO 81003. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from July 29 to July 30, 2019