Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
B'Nai Jacob Cemetery
23rd and Montezuma Rd.
Lois Kleiner


1936 - 2019
Lois Kleiner Obituary
Lois Arlene Kleiner, 82,
came into this world on Dec. 30, 1936, and left this world on July 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin. Survived by three children, Sheri (Mike) Belmont of Huntsville, Ala., Jeff Kleiner of Pueblo and Scott (Samantha) Kleiner of Navarre, Fla.; five grandchildren, Sarah (James) Connolly, Jessica Pearson, Rachel Kleiner, Savannah Kleiner and Slade Kleiner; and great-grandson, Hudson Connolly. Graveside service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at B'Nai Jacob Cemetery, 23rd and Montezuma Rd. Reception to follow at the Montgomery & Steward Banquet Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Temple Emanuel, 1325 N. Grand Ave., Pueblo, CO 81003. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from July 29 to July 30, 2019
