- passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at age 89. She was born July 21, 1930, in Wray, Colo., to Ernest G. Wingfield and Clara M. Engel. She graduated from Wray High School in 1948. Lois came to Pueblo in 1949. She married George Occhiuto on May 16, 1953. She worked at Woolworths, Mountain Bell, Duckwalls and Alco in the Belmont Shopping Center. Lois retired from Target at The Pueblo Mall in 1995. Lois enjoyed working in retail for 50 years. After retirement, she took up playing bridge and was a skilled player. In her last years, she was content on staying home. Lois is survived by daughter, JorgAnne Occhiuto (Tim Sewolt) of Fruita, Colo.; granddog, Rooby Roo and grandcat, Tiki; brother, Bill (RuthAnn) Wingfield of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister, Clela Long of Pueblo; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Serracino of Pueblo; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Lois was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George; daughter, Pamela Kay; parents, Ernest and Clara Wingfield; brothers-in-law, Frank and Albert Occhiuto, Ed Serracino, Max Long; and nephew, Russell Serracino. Her daughter would like to express a special heartfelt thank you to Lois' friends, Dianne and Allen, Louise, and sister, Clela, for all the help they gave her the past two years. She will be forever in our hearts and missed dearly. As per Lois' request, there will be no service. Entombment at Roselawn Cemetery, Pueblo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 1, 2020