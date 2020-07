went to be with the Lord July 21, 2020. She loved God and taught Sunday school for 65 years. She is survived by daughter, Cheryl (Martin) Vansant; granddaughters, Shauna Helmick and Stephanie Sanchez; and great-grand- son, Aryan Richardson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; parents, Dugar and Mabel Goodwin of La Junta; and numerous brothers and sisters. She will be sadly missed. Online condolences to the Love family can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com