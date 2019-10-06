Home

POWERED BY

Lola Griesan

Add a Memory
Lola Griesan In Memoriam
Lola (Faiola) Griesan,
94, of
Pueblo, passed away Oct. 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth (Mattarocci) and John Faiola; brother, Frank S. Faiola; sister, Ann Artista; and beloved son, Marvin Griesan. Lola is survived by her husband of 70 years, Pascle (Pat) Griesan; children, Kathryn (Lee) Schermerhorn, Gloria (Steve) Eller, Sheila (Steve) Ketterman, Raymond Griesan and Thomas (Jean) Griesan; as well as 11 grandchildren, five great-grand-children and numerous neices and nephews. No services per her request. Lola says: "To all my families, relatives, friends and neighbors- I love you! I really do! God bless you all!"
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.