Lola (Faiola) Griesan,
- 94, of
- Pueblo, passed away Oct. 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth (Mattarocci) and John Faiola; brother, Frank S. Faiola; sister, Ann Artista; and beloved son, Marvin Griesan. Lola is survived by her husband of 70 years, Pascle (Pat) Griesan; children, Kathryn (Lee) Schermerhorn, Gloria (Steve) Eller, Sheila (Steve) Ketterman, Raymond Griesan and Thomas (Jean) Griesan; as well as 11 grandchildren, five great-grand-children and numerous neices and nephews. No services per her request. Lola says: "To all my families, relatives, friends and neighbors- I love you! I really do! God bless you all!"
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 6, 2019