passed away Oct. 19, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born in Goodlett, Texas on Dec. 8, 1927, to Scott and Laura Quisenberry. LaVerne grew up on a farm in rural west Texas with her older brother Leon and her younger sister Mary. She started school a year early so she could walk a mile across the fields to school with Leon. LaVerne married Charles Shannon on Nov. 10, 1945. They lived in Texas and Montana before settling in Greybull, Wyo. where Charles was a social worker. In addition to raising her family, LaVerne worked at a department store and then at the post office until she retired. She was an amazing cook and seamstress. She loved the Colorado Rockies - she didn't miss a game and proudly wore her autographed Jon Gray jersey every time he pitched. After retiring, LaVerne and Charles did volunteer work and interim ministry for several years, settling in Pueblo in 2002. They were active members of First Baptist Church of Pueblo until it closed. Charles died in 2014. LaVerne lived indepen-dently at Villa Pueblo until earlier this year when she moved to Jack- son Creek Senior Living in Monument. LaVerne is survived by her sons, Roger of Albuquerque, N.M. and Dennis (Shirley) of Parker, Colo.; and daughter, Linda (Gene) McKenzie of Larkspur, Colo.; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband; her granddaughter, Kathleen Shannon; and her siblings. LaVerne was cremated and her remains, along with Charles', will be scattered by family members in the Big Horn Mountains in Wyoming. A memorial service and reception will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Olinger Andrews Caldwell Gipson Chapel, 407 Jerry St., Castle Rock, CO, with Rev. Wayne Dvirnak officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cooperative Care, 326 W. 8th St., Pueblo, CO, 81003 or to . For remembrances please visit www.olingerandrews.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 24, 2019