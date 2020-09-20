Loretta Aragon

Loretta Lynn Aragon,
59, of Pueblo, passed away Sept. 16, 2020, unexpectedly. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ray and Beatrice Lopez and George Aragon; aunt, Lucy Martinez; uncles, Patrick and Gilbert Aragon; stepfather, John Vial-pando; brother, Patrick Vialpando; nephew, Marty Ayala; and great-niece, Alainy Shumard. She was loved by many and was immensely proud of her children. She was the person who would take you under her wing no matter the circumstance and made sure to feed the whole neighborhood. Loretta loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved playing Yahtzee with her mother and going to concerts with her brother and extended family in California. She is survived by her mother, Adeline Vialpando; father, Ernest Aragon; uncles, Dan Aragon and Don (Norma) Cordova; siblings, Ernie Aragon, Cindy (Mark) Ayala-Cooper and Jeanette (Matt) Romero; children, Jessica (Crystal) Montoya, Gilbert Mon-toya, Michael Montoya and Emmanuel (Ellie) Akers; special longtime friend, Joe Trujillo; grandchildren, Aylicia Sanchez, Preston Mon-toya, Zoey Montiel, Ettanya and Emanuel Akers; along with numerous nephews and nieces, cousins, countless friends and extended family. Memorial Mass, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Joseph Church. Online condolences, www.angeluspueblo.com
.