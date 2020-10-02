Loretta Graff,
64, passed away Sept. 25, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Helen; and husband, Greg. Survived by siblings, Helen, Ida, Frankie, Maxine, Elias and Bonnie; father of her children, Gilbert; children, Lee, Nicole, Toni (Ramon), Gregory, Justin (Nick), Amber (Harry); as well as seven grandchildren, Aiden, Dane, Sari, Kaidyn, Remy, Alaric and Atlas. Mom loved spending her time with her children and grandchildren getting together for family birthdays and celebrations. On weekends she loved to be outside working on her garden and yard. When she wasn't on the go, she loved to be home working on crafts. Online condolences can be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com
.