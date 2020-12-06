1/1
Loretta J. Anders, 78, born Dec. 29, 1941, and went to be with the Lord Nov. 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Mikel Anglund; and her brother, Mitch Gray. She is survived by her children, Kimberly (John) Swallow, Patti (Sean) Birrer, Rick (Cindy) Anglund, Shannon (Sam) Anglund Ruybalid; and her husband, Don Anders; grandchildren, Ambria (Chris), Kaila (Jonathan), Krysta, Joshua, Jared, Adam, Sammy, Savanah; great-grandchildren, Kassidy, Adilynn, CJ, Lukas, Jett and Maverick; brothers, Mike (Brenda), Gary (Joyce), Kenny (Patty), Gary P.; sister, Carol (Dave); along with numerous other relatives. Loretta graduated from Adams State College with her bachelor's degree in education. She substituted for several years, and worked at Pueblo Community College as a G.E.D. instructor. Loretta was a very kind soul and greatly enjoyed music, baking, crafts (sewing), and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by everyone whose life she has touched. Services to be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Fellowship of the Rockies.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
