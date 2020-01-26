|
|
Loretta J. Vigil, 79, of
- Pueblo passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Jan. 21, 2020. Loretta is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Philip J. Vigil. Loretta was born in La Junta, Colo., on April 26, 1940. She lived and raised her family in Pueblo. She was a parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Parish where she was a member of the Altar Society. She was a woman of great faith, love and devotion to her family and friends. She is also survived by her children, Philip J. Vigil II, Christopher Vigil, Ray Vigil, Claudine Vigil "Dina" Gonzales, Michelle Blohm and Steven Vigil; siblings, Bella Padilla, Tom Vigil, Leonard Vigil, John Vigil; sister-in-law, Emma (Wally) Hankiewiez; as well as her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. Francis Xavier Parish, with Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Interment immediately following at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 26, 2020