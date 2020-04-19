|
Loretta Patricia Robles,
- 89, of Los Angeles, died April 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Robles; mother and father, Natalie and Victor Velarde; and sister, Theresa Martinez. She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Joe Robles and Rocky (Lydia) Robles; grandchildren, Heather (David) Atencio, Joseph (Cindy) Robles, Rockelle, Emilio and Miguel Robles; great-grandchildren, Adam Sanchez, Alex Atencio, Collin and Rylee Robles; brother, Victor (Marina) Velarde; and sisters, Mary Jane Nethercot and Anna Velarde-Baca; sister-in-law, Lupe Roybal; ex daughter-in-law, Sandi Turano; and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of life to be at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 19, 2020