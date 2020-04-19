Home

POWERED BY

Loretta Patricia Robles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Patricia Robles Obituary
Loretta Patricia Robles,
89, of Los Angeles, died April 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Robles; mother and father, Natalie and Victor Velarde; and sister, Theresa Martinez. She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Joe Robles and Rocky (Lydia) Robles; grandchildren, Heather (David) Atencio, Joseph (Cindy) Robles, Rockelle, Emilio and Miguel Robles; great-grandchildren, Adam Sanchez, Alex Atencio, Collin and Rylee Robles; brother, Victor (Marina) Velarde; and sisters, Mary Jane Nethercot and Anna Velarde-Baca; sister-in-law, Lupe Roybal; ex daughter-in-law, Sandi Turano; and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of life to be at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -