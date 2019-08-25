|
Loretta Lynn Resendez,
- 54, of Pueblo, left this earthly plain on Aug. 22, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Survived by her husband of 20 years, Norman J. Resendez of Pueblo. Loretta was born on Jan. 1, 1965, the sixth child of William C. Strait Sr. and Betsy A. (Lieberman) Strait, both of whom preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her beloved father-in-law, John Resendez Jr. Survived by sons, Chris (Leah) Dynes of Tacoma, Wash., and Ely Dynes of Pueblo; her beloved grandchildren, Alexis, Tyler and Sophia; siblings, Laura (Dennis) Fitzsimmons, William C. Strait Jr., Steven Strait, Linda (Mike) Strait and Lorraine Strait; and her mother-in-law, Martha Resendez, all of Pueblo; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends. Loretta loved spending time with her family and friends and bonding with her pets. She enjoyed the great outdoors through camping, fishing and off-road adventures on an ATV. Loretta loved and appreciated her family and friends for their constant support during her health issues. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 25, 2019