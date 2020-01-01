|
Lorraine E Ficco, 62,
- passed away peacefully on Saturday morn-ing, Dec. 28, 2019. She was born on Jan. 3, 1957, in Pueblo, to parents, Richard A. Romero and Virginia (Hernandez) Romero. She was a 1975 graduate of Centennial High School. She worked for United Airlines and then worked for EVRAZ steel mill before her retirement. Lorraine truly loved caring for people and lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting and spending time with family and friends, and also caring for animals. She is survived by her two daughters, Nicole (Edward) Castro and Danielle Ficco (Adam Finn); her grandson, Dominick Castro; her siblings, Richard (Louise) Romero, Randy (Francis) Romero, Glenda (David) Casias and Joe (Christy) Romero; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Lori are invited to St. Mary Catholic Church, 307 E. Mesa Ave., Pueblo, CO. 81006, at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2020, to celebrate her life.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020