Lorraine Marie Gunther-Bergles,
92, passed away Nov. 24, 2020 in Pueblo. She was the widow of Joseph J. Bergles who passed away in 1979. They shared 32 years of marriage together. Born in Pueblo, she was the daughter of George and Nell Gunther. She attended Pueblo Central High School with the class of 1946 and proudly earned her GED in 1974. She worked a variety of jobs throughout her life including as a baker, dime store attendant, executive assistant and most recently, in food services at Pitts Middle School. She was a member of Our Lady of the Meadows Parish. She enjoyed dancing, singing, working in her yard and home and playing bingo. She will be remembered for her love and pride for her children and grandchildren as well as for her love and concern for all animals. Lorraine is survived by her children Joseph Bergles Jr., Matthew Bergles and Judy (David) Read; grandchildren, Chris Bergles, Andy (Christine) Read, Jennifer (Chris) Castelli, Megan (Scott Burril) Read, Erin Read, Luke Bergles and Mary Katrin Bergles; great-grandchil-dren, Austin Castelli and Landon Castelli, numerous nieces, nephews and very special lifelong friends, Pauline Rohar and Betty Golob. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Our Lady of the Meadows Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pikes Peak Region/ Pueblo Humane Society (https://www.hsppr.org/
) or Paws for Life (pawspueblo.org/
) in her name. A special thank you to all of the staff at Life Care Center Pueblo who professionally and lovingly took care of Lorraine over all the years she lived there.