Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552

Lou Ann Schifferdecker


03/22/1929 - 12/8/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lou Ann Schifferdecker Obituary
Lou Ann Schifferdecker,
90, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Lou Ann was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who enjoyed her family and was very proud of all of them. Lou Ann was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., on March 22, 1929, to Ora Lou Steen Baumgartner and Everett Eugene Baumgartner, who preceded her in death. Her brother, William Charles Baum-gartner also preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, George Weston Schifferdecker; daughter, Jane; son, George; and daughter-in-law, Laura; grandchildren, Jamie, Ashley and Ben; and great-grandson, Preston. Ann is survived by her brother's wife, Sue; their children and grandchildren; and her cousin, Mary Ann Steen Brown and her children and grandchildren. Ann is a lifetime member of the Eastern Star and a Methodist. In lieu of flowers, please make do-nations to in Ann's name. George has requested to have a double memorial service with his beloved Ann upon his passing at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Hackney, Kan. Full obituary and online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -