- 90, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Lou Ann was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who enjoyed her family and was very proud of all of them. Lou Ann was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., on March 22, 1929, to Ora Lou Steen Baumgartner and Everett Eugene Baumgartner, who preceded her in death. Her brother, William Charles Baum-gartner also preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, George Weston Schifferdecker; daughter, Jane; son, George; and daughter-in-law, Laura; grandchildren, Jamie, Ashley and Ben; and great-grandson, Preston. Ann is survived by her brother's wife, Sue; their children and grandchildren; and her cousin, Mary Ann Steen Brown and her children and grandchildren. Ann is a lifetime member of the Eastern Star and a Methodist. In lieu of flowers, please make do-nations to in Ann's name. George has requested to have a double memorial service with his beloved Ann upon his passing at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Hackney, Kan. Full obituary and online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 22, 2019