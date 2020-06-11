Louie Bruce Johnson
03/27/1921 - 06/07/2020
Louie Bruce Johnson, 99, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2020. He was born March 27, 1921, in Baca County, Colo. Louie is survived by his children, Cheryl (Don) Wil-liams, Lana (Danny) Christie, Mike (JoJean) Johnson and Marci (Kyle) Renberg; siblings, Mozelle Mickey and Yvonda (Gene) Miller, 10 grand-children and nine great- grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Frontier Hospice Staff for their care and compassion during this difficult time. Graveside service and interment, 10 a.m. Friday, June 12 at the Springfield, Colo., Cemetery. Online condolences can be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 11, 2020
Mr. Johnson was one of the nicest men I know. He was always friendly and kind when I would see him. And now he is sitting at the right hand of God. Hallelujah!! God bless you all.
DIANA VIGIL
Friend
