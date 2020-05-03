|
Louis A. Hargis was born
- on Sept. 19, 1925, in La Junta, Colo., to Edna Chap-man and Charles Hargis. He died on April 22, 2020, in Edmonds, Wash. Louis graduated in 1943 from Central High School in Pueblo, Colo., and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946. He graduated from the University of Denver where he received a bachelor of science in business administration and a master of business administration. On Sep. 27, 1946, he married Bessie (Becky) Mae Grieser in Denver, Colo. Most of Louis' accounting career was with AT&T and Mountain Bell Telephone Company in Denver. He also worked in Salt Lake City, Utah, Helena, Mont., and New York City, N.Y. Louis belonged to Liberty Lodge No. 134 A.F. and A.M. in Denver, and was a charter member of the toastmaster Club in Helena. Louis retired in 1983 after 33 years of service with the telephone company. He and Becky moved to Canon City, Colo., where Louis lived until March, 2019, when he moved to Edmonds, Wash., to be close to his daughter, Ann. Louis was preceded in death by Becky; his parents, Edna and Charles; three sisters, Luauna, Betty and Virginia. Surviving are one brother, Dr. Charles (Linda) Hargis of Knoxville, Tenn., and his daughter, Ann (H. Denny Liggitt IV) of Edmonds, Wash.; as well as nieces, nephews, and friends. Louis was a wonderful son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He is greatly missed. At his request there was cremation and no service.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 3, 2020