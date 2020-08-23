Louis J Manguso, 85, en tered eternal life peacefully with his family at his side on Aug. 4, 2020. Lou was born in Pueblo, Colo., to Louis and Rose Manguso, and graduated from Pueblo Catholic High School in 1954. He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Anna Marie. Father of Roseanne (Bob) Korman of St. Augustine, Fla., Dan Manguso (Lynne Harrison) of Denver, Janice (Dave) Eaks of Colorado Springs, and Brian Manguso (Kacy) of Pueblo. He was a proud grandfather of 11 and great-grand-father of 12. He is also survived by sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joanne and Dick Cranford of Colorado Springs; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Rose Manguso; sister, Marion Fawcett; great-grandchild, Ryder Drake; sister-in-law, Cheri Casper; and numerous family members. Lou worked and managed Sherwin-Williams for 24 years and later retired from real estate. Lou was a people person who liked to socialize and was quick with his come backs, even at the end. Lou was a member of several organizations including the Fraternal Order of Eagles #145. He enjoyed boating at the reservoir, spending winters with his wife in the motorhome in Laughlin, Nev., and spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by the people that knew him. Special thanks to the caregivers at New Century Hospice who often commented about his beautiful blue eyes and smile. Due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions, private family services will be held at later date.



