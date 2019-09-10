Home

Louis Martinez


5/3/1934 - 9/6/2019
Louis Martinez Obituary
Louis Carlos Martinez
went to be with the Lord on Sept. 6, 2019. He was born on May 3, 1934, in Rouse, Colo. to Genoveva and Manuel Martinez. He married the love of his life, Caroline Stella Ortega on July 2, 1958, and they were separated by her death in 2011. Preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and five brothers, a son-in-law and two granddaughters. He is survived by Gerrie (Tony) Heinzman, Genny (Richard) Brown, Louise Ramirez, Joshua Martinez and Manuel Martinez. He is also survived by six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. Viewing will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, with service to follow at 2 p.m. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 10, 2019
