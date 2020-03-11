Home

Louis P. Vezzani

Louis P. Vezzani Obituary
Louis P. Vezzani, 90, of
Walsenburg, born Dec. 2, 1929, Pryor, Colo., passed away surrounded by his loving family, March 6, 2020, Spanish Peaks Veteran's Nursing Home, Walsenburg, Colo. Rosary will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Mary Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Walsenburg, by Sr. Carol, with the funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m., with Fr. Vigil. In lieu of food and flowers, please send donations in his name to Sister Carol at St. Mary, 121 E. 7th St., Walsenburg, CO 81089.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 11, 2020
