Louise Geraldine Herrera, 60, passed away May 23, 2020. She was born Feb. 24, 1960, to Patricio and Flora who preceded her in death along with bro-thers, Bernie, Dave and Phil. She is survived by her daughters, Mica and Trinity; grandsons, Elijah, Kaemeron, Xaviur, and Elyas; sisters, Juanita, Toni (Adolph), Pat, Virginia and Gloria; numerous nieces, nephews; extended family and friends who will miss her dearly. Memorial service at a later date. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 31, 2020.