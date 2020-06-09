Louise Martinez
05/23/1927 - 05/27/2020
Louise Martinez, 93, went to her heavenly home on May 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert; and children, George, Bernice, Char-lotte and William (Bam-ba). She is survived by children, Joyce, Annabelle, Kathy, Johnny and Carl; 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grand-children and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Louise's greatest joy and happiness was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to laugh and make others laugh. Most important, she believed in and loved her Lord Jesus. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19, no services at this time.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 9, 2020.
