IN MEMORIAM
Louise Rodriguez
1/22/1938 9/18/2012
Dear Mom,
We miss hearing your voice, having our talks, and feeling your infinite love and strength through your warm, loving hugs. You believed in us and gave us so much of
yourself. As children,
we used to race each
other trying to be the first to greet you at the door when you came home.
We loved you so much then, and we love you
so much still.
We miss our mom
and best friend.
Janelle, John,
Jeff and Julie
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 15, 2019