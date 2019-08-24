|
IN MEMORIAM
Loyola Sandoval
One Year Anniversary
You can only have
one mother
Patient, kind and true
No other friend
in the world
Will be the same to you.
When other friends
forsake you
To mother you will return
For all her loving kindness
She asks nothing
in return.
As we look upon
her picture
Sweet memories we recall
Of a face so full
of sunshine
And a smile for one
and all.
Sweet Jesus, take this
message
To our dear mother
up above
Tell her how how
we miss her
And give her all our love.
Your Loving Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 24, 2019