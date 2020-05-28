|
|
Lucas A. Maldonado, 32,
- of Pueblo, passed away on May 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jacob Maldonado; Pompo, Henry Gonzales; uncles, Dennis Guerrero and Donald Andreatta; cousin, baby Jase; and grandfathers, Carl Maldonado and Frank Maldonado. He is survived by his son, Jacob Lucas Maldonado; mother, Lisa Morales; father, John Maldonado; sister, Sofia Maldonado; grandmothers; Cora "Nan-ny" Gonzales, Margaret Maldonado and Patricia Maldonado; aunts, Amy, Iris, Laurie (Robert) and Carlene (Andy); uncles, Earl (Leona) and Abel (Brenda); godmother, Loretta; numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who loved him dearly. Lucas enjoyed dirt bike riding and four wheeling. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those he leaves behind. Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 28, 2020