Lucia "Lucy" Munoz
departed this earth on Sept. 7, 2020 at the age of 99. Preceded in death by parents; beloved husband, Salvador P. Munoz; brothers, Antonio and Leo (Emma) Salas; daughter-in-law, Janice Louise Munoz; in-laws, Francisco (Louise) Munoz; brothers and sisters-in-law. Survived by son, Salvador Munoz Jr., and daughter, Nancy L. Munoz; grandchildren, Allen Landreth, Natalie (Frank) Garcia, Jill Price (Perry Cadman), Leslie (Curtis) Karkoski; great- grandchildren, Gabrielle and Alexandra Garcia, Conner Price and William and Samantha Karkoski; sisters-in-law, Gloria Munoz, Pauline Jaurez, Angelina (Frank) Verna, Sally Apodaca, Chris Munoz and Nancy Munoz; and many nieces and nephews. Born in Manzanola, Colo., May 28, 1921, Lucy moved to Pueblo at a young age, attended Centennial High School and lived in Pueblo most of her life. In 2017, in order to be closer to her children and grandchildren, she was moved to the Life-Care Center of Littleton where she received outstanding care. Lucy was a Eucharistic minister and member of the Altar Society at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, and the ladies E.R.O. Club. She and her husband Sal were avid bowlers for many years. Lucy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt who loved and was loved very much by her family. Due to Covid-19 there will be no viewing or service. On line condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com