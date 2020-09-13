1/1
Lucia "Lucy" Munoz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucia "Lucy" Munoz departed this earth on Sept. 7, 2020 at the age of 99. Preceded in death by parents; beloved husband, Salvador P. Munoz; brothers, Antonio and Leo (Emma) Salas; daughter-in-law, Janice Louise Munoz; in-laws, Francisco (Louise) Munoz; brothers and sisters-in-law. Survived by son, Salvador Munoz Jr., and daughter, Nancy L. Munoz; grandchildren, Allen Landreth, Natalie (Frank) Garcia, Jill Price (Perry Cadman), Leslie (Curtis) Karkoski; great- grandchildren, Gabrielle and Alexandra Garcia, Conner Price and William and Samantha Karkoski; sisters-in-law, Gloria Munoz, Pauline Jaurez, Angelina (Frank) Verna, Sally Apodaca, Chris Munoz and Nancy Munoz; and many nieces and nephews. Born in Manzanola, Colo., May 28, 1921, Lucy moved to Pueblo at a young age, attended Centennial High School and lived in Pueblo most of her life. In 2017, in order to be closer to her children and grandchildren, she was moved to the Life-Care Center of Littleton where she received outstanding care. Lucy was a Eucharistic minister and member of the Altar Society at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, and the ladies E.R.O. Club. She and her husband Sal were avid bowlers for many years. Lucy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt who loved and was loved very much by her family. Due to Covid-19 there will be no viewing or service. On line condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved