Edumenio Natividad Lucero went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 5, 2020. Born on Christmas Day 1936 in Jaroso, Colo. and raised in Amalia, N.M. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and brother in Christ. He was an honorably discharged United States Marine during the Korean Conflict. He was known as a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ until his last breath and his message was simple: *Repent of your sins (Roman's 3:23), *Become born again (John 3), *Serve the Lord (Mark 12:30), *Ask (Matthew 7:7-8), and finally *Read your word (2 Timothy 2:15). He retired from the Pueblo Army Depot where was called "The Preacher." He attended Praise Assembly of God and supported many ministries. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Lucero; his father, Edumenio Cornelio Lucero; mother, Ema Archuleta; special tia con madre, Olivia Archuleta; brothers, Pedro Lucero and Jesse Rael; daughters, baby Angel Lucero and Betty Chavez; and son, Robert Lucero. He is survived by 9 of 12 children, Angelina (Eric) Avalos and family, Luciano (Elizabeth) Lucero and family, Darryl Lucero and family, Jerald (Melissa) Lucero and family, Darlene Trujillo and family, Patricia (Lewis) Medina and family, Rose (Sam) Quintana and family, Larry Lucero and family and Isabel (Walter) Garcia and family. He lived a humble and content life, loved reading his Bibles, leading people to Christ, playing his guitar, spending time with his family and watching TBN and 3ABN. He will be sadly missed and his memory will be greatly cherished and treasured. He was a patriarch and priest to his family and he loved beyond measure. Services to be streamlined on TG McCarthy website on June 10, 2020 at 2 p.m.