|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Our Precious Baby Sister
Lucille Ann Masterantonio
(Courageous Spirit)
Who went to her heavenly home 13 years ago
February 23, 2007
Sweet Luce,
You were our gift from God above, Our Precious Baby Sister.
We knew that we were richly blessed, for God had given us The Best!
When we lost you it caused us so much pain, but our deepest loss was Heaven's gain.
Yes in our sorrow and
sadness hope remains
because we'll meet again some day.
Even thou our heart has yet to mend, and it gets harder each day, the joy you brought us will never end.
We see you in the hearts you touched and in all the things you loved so much.
When God took you Our Precious Baby Sister
He knew your work on earth was done.
We thank Him for you
and ALL the special times we had together.
As we hold you close in memory, even though we are apart.
Your spirit will always live on, there within our hearts.
When we lean on trusted family and friends
and their caring hugs
enfold us.
Within their loving arms you'll be there to hold us.
Strengthening our Special bond that parting cannot sever.
We send you all our love and lots and lots of hugs and kisses.
We know you are always with us and we miss you with ALL our heart.
Nothing is and ever will be the same for us until
we can ALL be
together again.
Rest in Peace Precious Luce our very special Angel who helps and guides us in our difficult day ahead.
Sadly missed and never to be forgotten!
Your sister, Rose,
Antoinette (Loving Giver), Our Puppy Angel Lou
and ALL those that loved you, too!
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 23, 2020