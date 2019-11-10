|
Lucille R. Manguso, 97,
- went to be with the Lord on Nov. 5, 2019. Lucille was born in Canon City to John and Mary Kambich. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Anthony C. Manguso Sr.; her parents; brother, John Kambich; and sister, Christine (Charles) Pullaro. Survived by children, Anthony (Rebecca) and Robert (Rose) Manguso; brother, Joe (Clara) Kambich; sister-in-law, Barbara Kambich; seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. She was deeply loved by her children and grandchildren - the best times are often described as sitting around her kitchen table eating the meals she lovingly prepared. No one ever went hungry in her company. Lucille was a past member of the Order of Martha, St. Joseph's and KSKJ Lodge. Viewing will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Rosary will follow at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, with viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pueblo Cooperative Care Center. Online Condolences, www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 10, 2019