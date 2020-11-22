1/1
Lucille Roth
Lucille Marie Onorati Roth



Lucille Marie Onorati Roth, 89, of Pueblo, answered the call of our Lord on Sunday morning, Nov. 15, 2020. Her work here is done. Preceded in death by her husband, David Roth; her brother, Ernest Onorati; sister, June Watford; and many friends and family. Lucille is survived by her children, Mary (Dave Lenio), Julie (Howie Zaler), Susan (Steve Hirst), David (Kelly) Roth and Jeffrey Roth; grandchildren, Kimberly (Bill) Castonguay, Christine (Nick) Vannatta, Stephanie (Patrick) Mit-chell, Stacey (Matthew) Fiess, Peyton Roth, Ryley Roth and Benjamin Roth; and great-grandchildren, Tony, Mal-lory, Laynie Castonguay, Meredith, Caroline and Alexandra Mitchell and David Fiess; and sisters, Eunice Bogner and Flora Lou Smith. A graduate of Las Animas High School and the Univer-sity of Colorado, Boul-der, Lucille was a career educator (Business) at Pueblo Catholic High, Central High and South High. She was employed by H&R Block following her retirement from South High School and spent her final years as a resident of Rock Canyon Respiratory Care. Lucille's passions were many and often directed toward her children and grandchildren. An accomplished seamstress she dressed her "girls" in first communion, homecoming, prom, bride's maid and flower-girl dresses. For both the boys and girls, she designed, sewed and constructed Halloween costumes like no other. As a party planner, birthdays were a unique adventure, setting a high standard for her children to follow. She cooked wonderful meals that brought her family together around the table. She played a mean game of bridge as often and for as long as she was able. Lucille loved beautiful things - jewelry, art, and music, and most of all she loved her children and grandchildren. We treasure the time we had with her, but we know that her job on Earth was complete and we wish her a safe and joyful journey home where her ever dark hair will be always combed and never split in the back. We will forever remember her smile, silliness, energy, and her love for life, family and friends, but also students, colleagues and clients. She made a difference in the lives of many and we invite you to celebrate with us, her passing to eternal life. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shrine of St. Therese, Pueblo Symphony or Sangre de Cristo Hospice. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
