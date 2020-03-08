|
Luis George Casados,
- 65, passed away March 6, 2020. He was born Aug. 4, 1954. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Dora (Montoya) Casados; and brothers, Danny and Phil Casados. He served in the United States Army. Survived by six siblings, Pat, Joe, Joe "Wedo", Marie, Mary and Bobbie; in-laws, Valerie and Lor-raine; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. At Luis' request, cremation. Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 8, 2020