Home

POWERED BY

Luis Casados


08/04/1954 - 02/06/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luis Casados Obituary
Luis George Casados,
65, passed away March 6, 2020. He was born Aug. 4, 1954. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Dora (Montoya) Casados; and brothers, Danny and Phil Casados. He served in the United States Army. Survived by six siblings, Pat, Joe, Joe "Wedo", Marie, Mary and Bobbie; in-laws, Valerie and Lor-raine; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. At Luis' request, cremation. Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -