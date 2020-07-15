1/1
Luisa Martinez
02/23/1923 - 07/11/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luisa (Louise) Martinez, 97, passed away at her home in Pueblo, July 11, 2020. Louise was the oldest survivor of 11 siblings. She was born Feb. 23, 1923, in San Luis, Colo., where she met her husband, Tomas de Aquino Martinez. They were married July 11, 1944, in Taos, N.M., and are now celebrating their 76th anniversary in heaven. Her joy in life was being with her seven children, 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grand-children. Preceded in death by her parents, Jose Felix Serna and Maria Ignacita DeHerrera; husband, Tomas Martinez; sons, Frank, Roland and Anthony; sib-lings, Mercy (Joe Plas-cencia), Pedro, Felix Jr., Maria Seria, Reyes, Her-minia, Rafelita I, Rafelita II and Amos. She is survived by her brother, Abel (Alfonsa Jaquez deceased); in-law, Teresa (Sanchez) Serna; chil-dren, Tomas (Gloria Nar-anjo), Phyllis (Allen Sparks), Ivan (Debbie Romero), Deborah (John Yaden); sons and daugh-ters-in-law, Loretta Riv-era, Ambrose Solis, and Marlene Korte; grandchildren, Pamela (Brad Hughes), Thomas II (Ra-chelle Garcia), Angelica (Paul Holloway), Matthew Sparks (Kim Er-ickson), Jason, Gina (Tim Stubbs), Kimberly (Adam Baca), Ivan Richard (Rebecca Mall) and Andrew; and 20 great- grandchildren. She took pleasure in working word puzzles, watching her soap operas on TV, going to Cripple Creek, and taking care of her yard. She will be missed and forever loved by her family and friends. Blessing, eulogy and interment, 9 a.m., July 17 at the Roselawn gravesite. Mask and 6-foot separation please.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved