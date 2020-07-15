Luisa (Louise) Martinez, 97, passed away at her home in Pueblo, July 11, 2020. Louise was the oldest survivor of 11 siblings. She was born Feb. 23, 1923, in San Luis, Colo., where she met her husband, Tomas de Aquino Martinez. They were married July 11, 1944, in Taos, N.M., and are now celebrating their 76th anniversary in heaven. Her joy in life was being with her seven children, 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grand-children. Preceded in death by her parents, Jose Felix Serna and Maria Ignacita DeHerrera; husband, Tomas Martinez; sons, Frank, Roland and Anthony; sib-lings, Mercy (Joe Plas-cencia), Pedro, Felix Jr., Maria Seria, Reyes, Her-minia, Rafelita I, Rafelita II and Amos. She is survived by her brother, Abel (Alfonsa Jaquez deceased); in-law, Teresa (Sanchez) Serna; chil-dren, Tomas (Gloria Nar-anjo), Phyllis (Allen Sparks), Ivan (Debbie Romero), Deborah (John Yaden); sons and daugh-ters-in-law, Loretta Riv-era, Ambrose Solis, and Marlene Korte; grandchildren, Pamela (Brad Hughes), Thomas II (Ra-chelle Garcia), Angelica (Paul Holloway), Matthew Sparks (Kim Er-ickson), Jason, Gina (Tim Stubbs), Kimberly (Adam Baca), Ivan Richard (Rebecca Mall) and Andrew; and 20 great- grandchildren. She took pleasure in working word puzzles, watching her soap operas on TV, going to Cripple Creek, and taking care of her yard. She will be missed and forever loved by her family and friends. Blessing, eulogy and interment, 9 a.m., July 17 at the Roselawn gravesite. Mask and 6-foot separation please.



