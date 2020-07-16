1/1
Luisa Martinez
Luisa (Louise) Martinez, 97, of Pueblo, passed away at home on July 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tomas Martinez; sons, Frank, Roland and Anthony; parents, Jose Felix and Maria Igna-cita Serna; siblings, Mercy (Joe), Pedro, Felix Jr., Maria, Seria, Reyes, Herminia, Rafe-lita I, Rafelita II and Amos. She is survived by her children, Tomas (Gloria), Phyllis (Allen), Ivan (Debbie) and Deborah (John); daughter-in-law, Marlene; grandchildren, Pamela (Brad), Thomas II (Rachelle), Angelica, Matthew (Kim), Jason, Gina (Tim), Kimberly (Adam), Ivan (Rebecca), Andrew, Tam-ara (Marcus), Ambrose III (Shawnce) and Cry-stal (James); 20 great- grandchildren; brother, Abel (Alfonsa, deceased); and sister-in-law, Teresa. Blessing, eulogy and interment, 9 a.m. Friday at Roselawn Cemetery. Mask and 6-foot separation please.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 16, 2020.
