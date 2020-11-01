Lupe Valdez,
66, passed away Oct. 18, 2020. She was born April 25, 1954, in Scott City, Kan., to proud parents, Antonio and Carmen Rodriquez. Both preceded her in death, along with infant son, Joe Salazar; son-in-law, Ray J. Alcon; and first husband, Juan V. Salazar. Lupe enjoyed binge watching movies, loved music and dancing, but most of all, she loved her grandchildren. They were her joy and wants them to know that "B-MA" lived to see them everyday and watch their smile light up when they saw her face. Lupe is survived by her husband of 22 years, Ray Valdez; children, Juan B. (Michelle Graf) Salazar, Mark A. (Anne Cabibi) Salazar and Anglea (Ace Brickman) Alcon; sib-lings, Isabel Clark, Margret Bocanegra, Dalores Glaspie, Maria Torres and Matilda Gill; grandchildren, Jonathan Sal-azar, Gabriel Santiago, Raymond, Erin and Emily Alcon, Josiah Salazar, Isaiah Garcia, Ethan, Fate, Violet Rodriquez and Desilinda Valde; and beloved dog, "Perrita." At her request, cremation has taken place. No formal services. Online condolences www.angeluspueblo.com
.