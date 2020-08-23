1/1
Lyana Gilmore
Lyana Gilmore, 48, pas- sed away Aug. 11, 2020. She was born on Dec. 5, 1971, to Don and Gloria Salazar. She mar-ried Michael Gilmore on Aug. 9, 2010. She was preceded in death by her brother, Desi Salazar. Lyana is survived by her loving husband, Michael; sons, Derick and Evan Turner; stepdaughters, Malia (Frank) and Amanda (Steph); brother, Victor Salazar; parents, Don and Gloria Salazar; grandson, Eli Turner; other relatives and friends. Lyana was a loving person who would do anything for her family, especially her two sons. Lyana loved to laugh, hike, shop and spend time with her family. Eli was the light of her life. She loved taking him to the park and playing with him. She was caring and loving to everyone that she met and will be deeply missed . Private family memorial service to be held. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 23, 2020.
