Lydia E. (Quintana) Vigil

Lydia E. (Quintana) Vigil Obituary
Lydia E. (Quintana)
Vigil , 82, of Pueblo was born March 31, 1937, and went to be with the Lord on Feb. 15, 2020. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Lydia loved trips with her husband, spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Lydia was preceded in death by son, "Baby Jacquez"; parents, Pedro and Josephine Quintana; numerous siblings; and grand-daughters, Fanny and Jina. Lydia is survived by husband, Felix; children, Dionisio Jr. (Devie), John (Rhonda), Darrell (Vicki), Corinne, Noreen, Connie; sister, Jenny (Roy) Godinez; ex-husband, Dionisio Sr.; 12 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; extended family and friends. We'd like to extend our thanks to the ladies at Suncrest Hospice. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Holy Family Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 19, 2020
