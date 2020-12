64, pas- sed away Nov. 29, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, she was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Reynaga; and daughter, Frances Sanders. She is survived by her children, Grace (Marc) Butts and Frank (Michelle) Duran; 13 grandchildren; special friend, Marion Levene; two sisters, two brothers, other relatives and friends who miss her dearly. Due to gathering restrictions, memorial service to be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com