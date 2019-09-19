|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Lyndsi J. McDermott
Happy 28th Birthday
Birthday wishes sent to Heaven
from your family below
We miss and love you dearly
and we wanted you
to know
Your Birthday's not
forgotten
and your memory lives on
We celebrate the life
you had
even though you've gone
If we were given just
one wish
one that would come true
We'd wish you back
beside us
to spend this day with you
We will always love and miss you
and will often shed a tear
Especially on your
special day
year after year.
Love
Mom, Dad and Michael
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 19, 2019