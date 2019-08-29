Home

POWERED BY

Lynne Harris


07/01/1937 - 08/26/2019
Add a Memory
Lynne Harris Obituary
Lynne Mae Harris, PhD.,
82, formerly of Colo-rado City, passed away peacefully at her home in Peachtree City, Ga., on Aug. 26, 2019. Lynne was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Wayne Hopewell, who passed away in 2017. Due to her extensive work with the Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES), Dr. Harris was well-known and loved in education circles throughout Colorado, including Pueblo, Trinidad, Flagler and La Junta. Life stories, memories and photos can be posted at https://is.gd/LMH370701.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.