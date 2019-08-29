|
Lynne Mae Harris, PhD.,
- 82, formerly of Colo-rado City, passed away peacefully at her home in Peachtree City, Ga., on Aug. 26, 2019. Lynne was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Wayne Hopewell, who passed away in 2017. Due to her extensive work with the Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES), Dr. Harris was well-known and loved in education circles throughout Colorado, including Pueblo, Trinidad, Flagler and La Junta. Life stories, memories and photos can be posted at https://is.gd/LMH370701.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 29, 2019