Mable W. (Debbie) Nestro
Mable W. "Debbie" Nestro, 91, passed away Nov. 10, 2020. Born Aug. 23, 1929, in Rams-gate Kent England. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Beatrice Debling; brother, William Debling; sister, Margret Lee; and husband, Lawrence Nestro. She was 10 years old when the war began and was evacuated with her younger sister to a neutral area in England under Winston Churchill's mandatory evacuation orders of all children living on the south- eastern coast of England. Both were able to return to Ramsgate at a later date. She moved to Pueblo in 1955 and mar- ried. She worked at the Colorado State Hospital for 32 years. She enjoyed reading, geography, and attending church. She is survived by daughter, Deborah; nephews, William (Eadie) Lee, Terry (Tina) Lee; niece, Georgianna Barry; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Panikhida, 6 p.m. Nov. 15, 2020, and funeral service, 10 a.m. Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Michael's Orthodox Church. Special thanks to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Omission of food and flowers. Online condolences can be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 14, 2020.
