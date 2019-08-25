|
|
Madlyn (Johnson) Mayer,
- 95, passed away Aug. 17, 2019. Survived by children, Bill (Carol), Ruth (Guy) and Mary (Joe); eight grandchildren; seven great-grand-children; one great-great-grandchild; nieces, nephews and many friends. Preceded in death by husband, Bob; son, Jim; parents, and brother. Services, 10 a.m. Sept. 13, at St. Joseph's Parish and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15, at Grace Community Church. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 25, 2019