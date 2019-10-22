|
|
Magdalen "Molly"
89, passed away Oct. 17, 2019, peacefully with her children at her side. Preceded in death by her husband, Joe M. Valdez; sons, Elmer Valdez and Joseph M. Valdez. She is survived by her children, Theresa Medina, Paul (Pam) Valdez, Pearl (Ernie) Sena and Maryann (Steve) Oakes; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Molly was a wonderful mother, faithful to the Lord. Played the piano and guitar beautifully. She loved Mexican music and loved to dance. She was always gracious to visitors. She will be greatly missed. Rosary, 6 p.m. Oct. 24, Imperial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Oct. 25, at Christ The King Church, followed by interment at Imperial Gardens Cemetery.
- Valdez,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 22, 2019