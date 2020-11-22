Manuel De Otacha Bernal, 77, passed away Nov. 17, 2020, in Pueblo Colo. He was born in New Mexico, March 2, 1943, the son of Carmel Bernal and Sofia Chavez. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Lillian Bernal of Las Cruces, N.M.; two sons, Manuel Bernal (Julie) of Colorado Springs and Thomas Bernal of Safford, Ariz.; two sisters, Pauline Stockman (Lee) and Carol Shanty (Ned); two brothers, Albert Bernal and Earnie Bernal all of Pueblo. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He comes from a large family of Bernals. A celebration of life will take place at a later date in Gardner, Colo.



