Manuel Duran


09/04/1927 - 09/13/2019
Manuel Orlando Duran,
92, passed away peacefully Sept. 13, 2019, with his family
at his bedside. He was born Sept. 4, 1927, in Levy, N.M., to the union of Antonio and Esther (Vialpando) Duran. Both preceded him in death, along with children, Manuel Jr., Minnie, Anna, Eva, Theresa and John. Manuel was a Korean War veteran serving in the United States Mar-ine Corps. He was a resident of Boone, Colo. For many years where he farmed and was a great mechanic. Manuel was a hard worker and great provider to his family and anyone in need. Manuel is survived by his loving wife, Delores Duran, and his children, Connie, Debbie, Angie, Julie, Joleen, Denise, Michelle, Angel, Kathy, Anita, Marie, Kelly, Corvy, Mario, Jerry, Tony, Bert and Patrick; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends who loved Manuel and will miss his words of wisdom and life lessons. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, Angelus Chapel. Deacon Paul Villegas, celebrant. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens with military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Online condolences, .angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019
