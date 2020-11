Or Copy this URL to Share

Manuel Duran, 93, passed away Nov. 9, 2020. He was born Sept. 2, 1927, Puerto de Luna, N.M. He was preceded in death by his wife, Magdelen (Sisneros) Duran and other family members. He is survived by loving children. Private Inurnment at Roselawn Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 gathering restrictions, services will be held at a later date.



