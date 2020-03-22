|
Manuel Lawrence Gallegos-Padilla, 26, of
- Pueblo, passed away on March 15, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Gall-egos; father, Archie Pad-illa; siblings, Anthan-asia (Gabriel) Gitzen and Tonya (Alfred) Andrews; grandmother, Molly Padilla; nieces and nephews, Sapphire, Jasmine, Jaxton, Serenity, Alliyah and Al'Deon An-drews; fur babies, Shiloh and Daisy; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; extended family and friends. Private immediate family only service. Live stream will be provided. Contact funeral home for informa
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 22, 2020