Home

POWERED BY

Manuel Gallegos-Padilla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manuel Gallegos-Padilla Obituary
Manuel Lawrence Gallegos-Padilla, 26, of
Pueblo, passed away on March 15, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Gall-egos; father, Archie Pad-illa; siblings, Anthan-asia (Gabriel) Gitzen and Tonya (Alfred) Andrews; grandmother, Molly Padilla; nieces and nephews, Sapphire, Jasmine, Jaxton, Serenity, Alliyah and Al'Deon An-drews; fur babies, Shiloh and Daisy; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; extended family and friends. Private immediate family only service. Live stream will be provided. Contact funeral home for informa
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -