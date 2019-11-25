Home

Manuel J. Torres

Manuel J. Torres In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Manuel J. Torres
Loving Memories Of
Our Speical Dad
On His Birthday








Our hearts still ache
in sadness,
Our silent tears still flow,
For what it meant
to lose you
No one will ever know.
Althuogh you can't
be here with us
We're truly not apart
Until the final
breath we take,
You'll be living
in our hearts.
Dearest Dad
to hear your voice
and see your smile
and just to sit
and talk to you
would be our dearest
wish today on
your birthday.
Dad
Thinking of you today
and always
We will love you forever
Sadly missed by,
Wife, Children,
Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 25, 2019
